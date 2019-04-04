PCS Edventures! (PCSV) & New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Critical Analysis

PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV) and New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get PCS Edventures! alerts:

0.4% of PCS Edventures! shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of PCS Edventures! shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PCS Edventures! and New Oriental Education & Tech Grp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCS Edventures! 0 0 0 0 N/A New Oriental Education & Tech Grp 0 2 5 0 2.71

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a consensus price target of $78.07, suggesting a potential downside of 11.72%. Given New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Oriental Education & Tech Grp is more favorable than PCS Edventures!.

Volatility & Risk

PCS Edventures! has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PCS Edventures! and New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCS Edventures! N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A New Oriental Education & Tech Grp $2.45 billion 5.15 $296.13 million $1.87 47.29

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has higher revenue and earnings than PCS Edventures!.

Profitability

This table compares PCS Edventures! and New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCS Edventures! N/A N/A N/A New Oriental Education & Tech Grp 8.32% 13.78% 7.16%

Summary

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp beats PCS Edventures! on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCS Edventures!

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles. The company also provides PCS Digital Media Labs, which contains lesson plans, a hard cover mobile case, digital cameras, camcorders or voice recorders, accessories, and a teacher guide; and PCS Academy of Engineering Lab, a STEM based program that is designed for use in tech-ed programs and for various environments through 10 student modules, such as hardware, software, lab furniture, and curriculum. In addition, it offers PCS Edventures Robotics system, a platform that provides various robotics lab implementations to its RiQ robot kits for home users, as well as engages students in various areas, including computer programming, physics, math, and other topics; PCS Discover STEM Lab, a modular program that provides activities for afterschool facilitators in the areas of STEM; summer camp packages, which offer summer camp solutions for schools and afterschool programs; and Riot, a racing drone product. The company was formerly known as PCS Education Systems, Inc. and changed its name to PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. in March 2000. PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English. It also provides language training courses, including English, as well as other foreign languages, such as German, Japanese, French, Korean, Italian, and Spanish; operates a full-time private primary and secondary school in Yangzhou seeking a full curriculum taught in Chinese and English; develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation comprising books, software, CD-ROMs, magazines, and other periodicals; and offers online education programs that include college, K-12, and pre-school education. In addition, the company offers overseas studies consulting; pre-school education; and a pilot program that permits third parties in small cities to provide its English and kindergarten programs, as well as overseas study tour services. As of May 31, 2018, it offered educational programs, services, and products to students through a network of 87 schools, 994 learning centers, and 18 bookstores. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for PCS Edventures! Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCS Edventures! and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.