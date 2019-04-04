Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Insider Michael E. Gioja Sells 29,840 Shares

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) insider Michael E. Gioja sold 29,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $2,404,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.89. 179,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,030. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 4,623.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

