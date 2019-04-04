Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Insider Michael E. Gioja Sells 29,840 Shares

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) insider Michael E. Gioja sold 29,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $2,404,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.89. 179,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,030. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.
PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
