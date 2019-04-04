PAWS Fund Hits Market Cap of $59,272.00 (PAWS)

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. PAWS Fund has a total market cap of $59,272.00 and approximately $2,369.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAWS Fund coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00006329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, PAWS Fund has traded up 16.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00386369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020126 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.01746261 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00257063 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000963 BTC.

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 1,620,354 coins and its circulating supply is 187,280 coins. PAWS Fund’s official message board is medium.com/paws-animal-charity . PAWS Fund’s official website is paws.fund . PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund

PAWS Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAWS Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAWS Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

