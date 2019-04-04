Pascal Lite Hits Market Capitalization of $62,192.00 (PASL)

Pascal Lite (CURRENCY:PASL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Pascal Lite has traded flat against the dollar. One Pascal Lite coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pascal Lite has a market cap of $62,192.00 and $0.00 worth of Pascal Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pascal Lite alerts:

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00042875 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000494 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000048 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pascal Lite Profile

PASL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 1st, 2017. Pascal Lite’s total supply is 9,517,400 coins. Pascal Lite’s official Twitter account is @PASLLITE1 . Pascal Lite’s official website is pascallite.com

Pascal Lite Coin Trading

Pascal Lite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pascal Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pascal Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pascal Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pascal Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.