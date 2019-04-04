Park National Corp OH Takes Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Maxim Group set a $65.00 target price on Badger Meter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

In related news, VP Raymond G. Serdynski sold 11,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $642,885.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,824.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $206,493.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,889 shares in the company, valued at $559,915.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,763. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $55.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.78. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $61.57.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

