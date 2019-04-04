Park National Corp OH Purchases New Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)

Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 311.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

NASDAQ LECO opened at $88.00 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.28 and a 12-month high of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LECO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $69,331.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,137.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hellene S. Runtagh sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $213,186.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,826 shares of company stock worth $1,376,530 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/park-national-corp-oh-purchases-new-position-in-lincoln-electric-holdings-inc-leco.html.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.