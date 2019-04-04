Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRTK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.25.
Shares of PRTK stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 14.41 and a current ratio of 14.41. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $191.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.52.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.
