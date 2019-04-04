Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRTK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 14.41 and a current ratio of 14.41. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $191.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

