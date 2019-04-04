Oxford Industries (OXM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $93.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. DA Davidson lowered Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.84 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

