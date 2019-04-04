Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith Sells 10,600 Shares

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $176,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,901.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Wrighton-Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

On Tuesday, February 19th, Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 10,000 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00.

On Thursday, January 10th, Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 10,000 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $149,100.00.

NASDAQ:OXFD traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,677. The firm has a market cap of $429.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.36. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $19.19.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $15.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 147.71% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OXFD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/oxford-immunotec-global-plc-oxfd-ceo-peter-wrighton-smith-sells-10600-shares.html.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for underserved immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.