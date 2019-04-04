Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,618.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $447,645.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,519.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,618 shares of company stock valued at $13,079,735 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.
Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
