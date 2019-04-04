Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Takes $606,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,210,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Waste Management by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2,840.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 692 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $68,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Batchelor sold 707 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $69,872.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $402,648 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

Shares of WM stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.27. 42,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,850. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.96 and a 12 month high of $104.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.81%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

