Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 195 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,727,000 after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,448,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1,056.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $12,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.57.

NYSE MKC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.89. The stock had a trading volume of 33,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,032. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.26.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 195 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/orrstown-financial-services-inc-sells-195-shares-of-mccormick-co-sh-nv-mkc.html.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.