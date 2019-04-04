Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in CSX Co. (CSX)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. CSX accounts for 1.6% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.74. The company had a trading volume of 387,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. CSX Co. has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $77.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. CSX had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other CSX news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 1,930,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $125,489,973.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SNS Securities lowered shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

