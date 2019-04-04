Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,046 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Oracle to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

In other news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 1,200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $64,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,664,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,585,339.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $180,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,773,750 shares of company stock worth $95,371,438. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $224.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.95%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/oracle-co-orcl-shares-sold-by-nelson-van-denburg-campbell-wealth-management-group-llc.html.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.