Oppenheimer Comments on ConforMIS Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (CFMS)

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for ConforMIS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ConforMIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $173.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.18. ConforMIS has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 91.73%. The company had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.45 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 10.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 299,561 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 13.2% in the third quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 217,275 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 104,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,230,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

