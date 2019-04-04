OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OPHRY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ophir Energy Plc is an exploration company which focuses on oil and gas prospects primarily in Africa. Ophir Energy Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

OPHRY opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

