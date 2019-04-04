ONEX Co. (ONEXF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

ONEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of ONEXF opened at $56.89 on Thursday. ONEX has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $75.96.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

