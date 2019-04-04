ON Semiconductor (ON) and BE Semiconductor Industrs (BESIY) Head-To-Head Contrast

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) and BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ON Semiconductor and BE Semiconductor Industrs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON Semiconductor 10.67% 26.91% 11.33% BE Semiconductor Industrs 25.94% 38.14% 17.48%

95.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industrs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ON Semiconductor and BE Semiconductor Industrs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON Semiconductor $5.88 billion 1.57 $627.40 million $1.96 11.41 BE Semiconductor Industrs $620.33 million 3.62 $160.92 million N/A N/A

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than BE Semiconductor Industrs.

Volatility and Risk

ON Semiconductor has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BE Semiconductor Industrs has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BE Semiconductor Industrs pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. ON Semiconductor does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ON Semiconductor and BE Semiconductor Industrs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON Semiconductor 1 4 9 0 2.57 BE Semiconductor Industrs 0 0 0 0 N/A

ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $24.65, indicating a potential upside of 10.21%. Given ON Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ON Semiconductor is more favorable than BE Semiconductor Industrs.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industrs beats ON Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference. The Analog Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, and logic application specific integrated circuits and standard products, as well as power solutions for various end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. It also provides trusted foundry and design for government customers; and manufacturing services, as well as integrated passive devices product technology. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors and charge-coupled device image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

BE Semiconductor Industrs Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment consisting of tin, copper, and precious metal plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company provides its products primarily to chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

