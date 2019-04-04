Omnicell (OMCL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omnicell has outperformed its industry over the past six months. The company has been consistently seeing solid uptake of Omnicell XT. Recently, it has inked various deals for its XR2 and the IVX Workflow products. A rise in bookings and product backlogs was also observed in the last-reported quarter. We are encouraged to note that the company is working on product innovation through R&D. Also, Omnicell is expected to gain traction from new launches, strategic partnerships (the recent one being with Stormont Vail Health) and digital transformation has been seeing increasing operating expenses. However, a resilient hospital capital expenditure environment might affect the adoption of the company’s solutions. A tough competitive landscape is a dampener as well. “

Get Omnicell alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OMCL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Dougherty & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Omnicell to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.56.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.46. 1,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.23. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $41.95 and a 1-year high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $211.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.41 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Nhat H. Ngo sold 1,823 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $150,087.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,055.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Kuipers sold 24,504 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $2,057,600.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,973.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,674 shares of company stock worth $7,294,010 over the last three months. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Omnicell by 27.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,806,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,665,000 after acquiring an additional 830,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Omnicell by 27.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,806,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,665,000 after acquiring an additional 830,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Omnicell by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,432,000 after acquiring an additional 327,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth about $12,125,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Omnicell by 518.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 104,107 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omnicell (OMCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.