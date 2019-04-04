Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $39.37 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.80.
Shares of OHI stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $40.30.
In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,834,891.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,788 shares of company stock worth $4,440,176 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,677,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,432 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,835,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,959,000 after acquiring an additional 13,749 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 19.5% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,213,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,309,000 after acquiring an additional 524,162 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3,415.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,757,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
