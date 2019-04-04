Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $39.37 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $40.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $219.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.27 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 31.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,834,891.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,788 shares of company stock worth $4,440,176 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,677,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,432 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,835,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,959,000 after acquiring an additional 13,749 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 19.5% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,213,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,309,000 after acquiring an additional 524,162 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3,415.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,757,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

