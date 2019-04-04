Okta (OKTA) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Okta to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.11.

Shares of OKTA traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.69. 527,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,501. Okta has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $90.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -84.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 35,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $3,019,024.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 98,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $7,049,845.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,765 shares in the company, valued at $844,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 811,689 shares of company stock worth $64,595,725. 20.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

