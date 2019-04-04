OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

OGE Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. OGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 71.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $42.68 on Thursday. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $511.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.80 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Jerry A. Peace sold 4,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,670.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 1,500 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,768 shares in the company, valued at $454,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/oge-energy-corp-oge-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-37.html.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.