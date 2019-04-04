Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Holdings Increased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 355.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 190,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after buying an additional 148,557 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 70.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 28,684 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.4% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 63,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,855,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,237. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

