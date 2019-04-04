Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (OAK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.20.
OAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
OAK stock remained flat at $$50.05 during midday trading on Thursday. 529,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,294. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54.
In other Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 77,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $352,187.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAK. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 1,369.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 32,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,698 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 1,545.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.
Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit Company Profile
Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.
See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.