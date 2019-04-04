Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (OAK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.20.

OAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

OAK stock remained flat at $$50.05 during midday trading on Thursday. 529,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,294. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $290.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.20 million. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 77,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $352,187.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAK. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 1,369.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 32,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,698 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 1,545.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

