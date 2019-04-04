Nyancoin (NYAN) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Nyancoin (CURRENCY:NYAN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Nyancoin has a market capitalization of $173,860.00 and $9.00 worth of Nyancoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyancoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Nyancoin has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00016740 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000190 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000517 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Nyancoin Coin Profile

NYAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. Nyancoin’s total supply is 322,805,606 coins. The official website for Nyancoin is www.nyancoin.info . Nyancoin’s official Twitter account is @Nyan_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nyancoin Coin Trading

Nyancoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyancoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyancoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyancoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

