NVIDIA (NVDA) Now Covered by Nomura

Research analysts at Nomura began coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Nomura’s price objective points to a potential downside of 22.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on NVIDIA to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.47.

NVDA stock opened at $188.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 7.94. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $292.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.27. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total transaction of $2,583,486.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 224.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.0% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,265 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

