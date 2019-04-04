Nuvista Energy Ltd (NVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cormark lowered their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. GMP Securities lowered their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$9.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$11.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th.

Nuvista Energy stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.34. 171,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,359. Nuvista Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.38 and a 52-week high of C$9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.69. The stock has a market cap of $989.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11.

In other Nuvista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.68, for a total transaction of C$46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,487,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,639,356.56. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $182,600 in the last ninety days.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

