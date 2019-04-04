Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NKG) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $11.97 and last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 1057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 362.2% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 82,580 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 194,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 253,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

