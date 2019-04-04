NRG Energy (NRG) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie set a $48.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $43.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.86.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $42.34 on Monday. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 41,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $1,715,490.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,577.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Christopher Moser sold 34,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $1,311,136.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,878 shares of company stock worth $3,758,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 27,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 19,229 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,447,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,332,000 after buying an additional 1,027,944 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,046.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 403,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,989,000 after buying an additional 368,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,293,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

