NOW (DNOW) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about NOW (NYSE:DNOW) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NOW earned a media sentiment score of 1.37 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of DNOW stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.39. 6,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.76. NOW has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.40.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. NOW had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NOW will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

