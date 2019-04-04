Novocure (NVCR) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NVCR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.88. 578,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.49 and a beta of 3.20. Novocure has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Novocure had a negative return on equity of 57.09% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novocure will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $8,702,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,798,345.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,161,062 shares of company stock valued at $53,955,481 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Novocure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,323,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 545,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novocure Ltd. operates as an oncology company. It enages in developing its propriety technoclogy, Tumor Treating Fields, which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cancer cell division, inhibiting tumor growth, and causing affected cancer cells to die. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St.

