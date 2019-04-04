North American Construction Group (NOA) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$22.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$15.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

NOA stock opened at C$16.35 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$6.62 and a 12-month high of C$17.46.

In other news, Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.85, for a total value of C$85,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,061,364.65. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.55, for a total value of C$99,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,668,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,618,193.15. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $387,613.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

