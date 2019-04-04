North American Construction Group (NOA) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$22.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$15.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.
NOA stock opened at C$16.35 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$6.62 and a 12-month high of C$17.46.
North American Construction Group Company Profile
North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.
