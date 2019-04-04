Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Takes $899,000 Position in GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLIBA. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in GCI Liberty by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,812,000 after purchasing an additional 58,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter worth $67,375,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLIBA stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.73. The stock had a trading volume of 277,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,828. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.91. GCI Liberty Inc has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

GLIBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on GCI Liberty from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

