Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Madison Square Garden Co (MSG)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden comprises about 3.0% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Madison Square Garden worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSG. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Imperial Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Madison Square Garden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.67.

NYSE:MSG traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $295.26. The stock had a trading volume of 105,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,760. Madison Square Garden Co has a one year low of $236.78 and a one year high of $330.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.33. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $632.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Co will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

