Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Howard Hughes accounts for approximately 1.2% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

HHC stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.22. 81,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,200. Howard Hughes Corp has a 52-week low of $89.51 and a 52-week high of $142.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.40. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $464.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

