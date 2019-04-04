Norma Group (NOEJ) PT Set at €41.00 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NOEJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. HSBC set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €55.54 ($64.58).

Get Norma Group alerts:

Shares of Norma Group stock opened at €44.92 ($52.23) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.24. Norma Group has a twelve month low of €40.44 ($47.02) and a twelve month high of €70.15 ($81.57).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Norma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.