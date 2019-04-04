Norfolk Southern (NSC) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $205.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada cut Norfolk Southern from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Norfolk Southern to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.58.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $192.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $127.79 and a 52-week high of $194.63.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 4,761 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total transaction of $858,075.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,856.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 519 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total value of $94,115.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 540.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,855 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 9,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Ashler Capital LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,684,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

