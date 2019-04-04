Norbord (OSB) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at Raymond James

Norbord (TSE:OSB) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$51.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Norbord from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Norbord from a top pick rating to an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Norbord currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.88.

Shares of TSE OSB opened at C$35.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.83. Norbord has a one year low of C$31.87 and a one year high of C$58.92.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$662.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$684.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Norbord will post 2.8099999671836 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Norbord’s payout ratio is 113.62%.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

