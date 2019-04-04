Nlight Inc (LASR) Insider Robert Martinsen Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) insider Robert Martinsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $22,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Martinsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nlight alerts:

On Monday, February 4th, Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of Nlight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $29,790.00.

Nlight stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,581. The company has a market capitalization of $848.90 million and a PE ratio of 74.31. Nlight Inc has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.64 million. Nlight had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nlight Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

LASR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nlight in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Nlight from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Nlight in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Nlight in a report on Friday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Nlight by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,432,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,472,000 after buying an additional 564,496 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nlight by 408.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,248,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,773 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nlight by 592.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,238,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,921 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Nlight by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,221,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,720,000 after purchasing an additional 863,440 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nlight by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after purchasing an additional 759,305 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/nlight-inc-lasr-insider-robert-martinsen-sells-1000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.