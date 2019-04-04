Nexus Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Edison International (EIX)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,133,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Edison International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Edison International to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.05.

EIX stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.96. 814,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,914. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of -0.06. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Edison International had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

