NEXT Price Tops $1.11 on Exchanges (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. NEXT has a market capitalization of $13.36 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT token can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00022280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. Over the last week, NEXT has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.88 or 0.01710816 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000176 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00013293 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00001424 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 1,973,628,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,088,194 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.