NewLink Genetics (NLNK) Stock Price Down 14.1%

Shares of NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) traded down 14.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.76. 1,546,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 503,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of NewLink Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NewLink Genetics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLNK. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NewLink Genetics by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics during the third quarter worth $244,000. 34.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK)

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing NLG2103, a combination of indoximod and standard of care checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating patients with advanced melanoma; and Indigo301, a combination of indoximod with a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic melanoma, as well as combination of indoximod with other cancer therapeutics for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, pediatric brain tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia.

