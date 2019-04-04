Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,824 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2,649.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,077,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,928,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,659,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,211,000 after buying an additional 3,470,954 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 268.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,781,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,298,000 after buying an additional 2,756,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 15.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,040,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,027,000 after buying an additional 1,906,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,936,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Newell Brands to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $24.00 price target on Newell Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

