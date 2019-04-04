New Zealand lawmakers pass First vote for gun Controllers

New Zealand lawmakers on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly through the initial stage of a bill they hope to hurry into law by the end of next week.

The bill would ban the kinds of weapons month a gunman utilized to kill 50 people.

Get alerts:

The bill was backed by both liberals and conservatives, with a single lawmaker from the 120 which sit in Parliament voting. The vote was the first of three that lawmakers have to pass until the bill becomes law.

Police Minister Stuart Nash said lawmakers were pushed by the necessity to guarantee security and too many people have access to guns that were dangerous.

“Their memory is the duty. We do not ever wish to find an attack such as this in our country. We are compelled to act fast.”

Apparently drawing a distinction with the U.S., in which gun ownership is constitutionally protected, Nash reported that in New Zealand, gun ownership remains a privilege and not a right.

Conservative lawmaker David Seymour voted against the bill, stating it was too rushed.

“Doing this in two days before politicians move in their own Easter break is starting to look more like political theater than public safety,” he said.

However, Seymour was busy explaining to reporters his motives for opposing the statement that he missed a vote in which he might have attempted to slow its passing.

Many New Zealanders were amazed at the firepower that the gunman was able to obtain and favor the legislative changes.

Some are opposed. Over 14,000 have signed a request filed in Parliament that states the law affects are”unjust” for law-abiding citizens and are driven by feelings.

The bill would ban”military-style” semi-automatic firearms and high-capacity magazines. It would also ban semi-automatic shotguns that can be fitted with detachable magazines and also pump-action shotguns which could hold more than five rounds.

The bill would not ban guns often used by farmers and hunters, such as semi-automatic .22-caliber or smaller guns that hold around 10 rounds, or shotguns which hold up to five rounds.