New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Position Reduced by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,561 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.73 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $270.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dominick Ciampa acquired 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $394,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,167.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

