New England Research & Management Inc. Takes $244,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (RMD)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in ResMed by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $314,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,962,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Andrew Douglas sold 4,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $478,185.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,205 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,145. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.64 and a 12-month high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.77 million. ResMed had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ResMed to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.87.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

