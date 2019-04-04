New England Research & Management Inc. Reduces Position in Catalent Inc (CTLT)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,763,000 after buying an additional 1,110,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Catalent by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,925,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,895,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,088,000 after acquiring an additional 266,708 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 29.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,976,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,890,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,132,000 after acquiring an additional 285,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lance Miyamoto sold 43,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $1,853,371.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Downie sold 7,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,326 shares of company stock worth $2,303,676. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTLT stock opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Catalent Inc has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $46.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. ValuEngine lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Catalent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, First Analysis reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

