New England Research & Management Inc. Has $445,000 Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,412,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,501 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,002,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after acquiring an additional 929,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,834,000 after acquiring an additional 131,460 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,605,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,983,000 after buying an additional 44,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,478,000 after buying an additional 445,041 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $93,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $35.27 and a 52 week high of $60.34.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 7.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

