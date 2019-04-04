New Age Beverages (NBEV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “New Age Beverages Corporation is a beverage company. The company’s brand portfolio include XingTea (R) , Aspen Pure (R) , Artesian Water, Búcha (R) Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop (R), RTD Coffee and Marley Mellow Mood (TM). New Age Beverages Corporation, formerly known as American Brewing Company Inc., is based in USA. “

NBEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised New Age Beverages from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub lowered New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of New Age Beverages in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on New Age Beverages in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.95.

NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $5.09 on Thursday. New Age Beverages has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 12.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in New Age Beverages by 439.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in New Age Beverages during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in New Age Beverages during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in New Age Beverages during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New Age Beverages by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

