Nestlé (NESN) Given a CHF 106 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a CHF 106 target price on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 95 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Baader Bank set a CHF 92 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 100 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 98 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 97 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 93.31.

Nestlé has a 1 year low of CHF 73.34 and a 1 year high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

